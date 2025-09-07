Stock to buy: Anand Rathi predicts ArisInfra Solutions' shares to rise 15% in one month. Here's why

Stock to buy: Indian brokerage firm Anand Rathi Investment Services disclosed its bullish stance on ArisInfra Solutions stock, estimating a 15% upside in the next one-month period.

In its recent stock report, the analysts at Anand Rathi said that ArisInfra shares are currently trading near a crucial support level, offering a ‘favourable risk setup’ for investors.

“At the current juncture, ARISINFRA is trading near a crucial trendline support, offering a favourable risk-reward setup,” said the analysts.

The analysts also said that the construction materials provider stock is showing a positive divergence on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram.

“The MACD histogram is showing positive divergence, indicating that downside momentum is weakening. Additionally, the selling volume is reducing, which further strengthens the case for a potential reversal,” they said.

Stock to Buy ArisInfra Solutions Ltd: Buy at ₹144–142; Target Price at ₹164; Stop Loss at ₹132 (on a closing basis).

“Considering these technical signals, a long position is advisable in the 144–142 zone. The counter holds potential to move towards the 164 level in the near term. To manage risk effectively, a closing basis stop-loss at 132 is recommended. Overall, technical indicators suggest a constructive outlook for ARISINFRA,” recommended Jigar Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, in the stock report.

ArisInfra Solutions Share Price Trend ArisInfra Solutions' share price closed 0.42% higher at ₹143.45 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹142.85 at the previous stock market close. The company released its stock report towards the end of market hours on Friday, 5 September 2025.

Shares of ArisInfra have been trading 19.28% lower since its listing in the Indian stock market in June 2025. Over the last one-month period, the company's shares have been trading 19.28% lower on the benchmark indices.

ArisInfra shares have lost 3.11% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market. According to the data collected from the BSE website, the shares of the firm hit their 52-week high level at ₹209.10 on 25 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹135.80 on 29 July 2025.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹1,162.64 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 5 September 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee