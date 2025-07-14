Stock to buy: Anand Rathi predicts THIS multibagger small-cap stock to rise 15% in 1 month. Here's why

Stock to buy: Indian brokerage firm, Anand Rathi Investment Services, disclosed its bullish stance and predicted a 15% upside for the Venus Pipes & Tubes shares in the upcoming one-month period.

Anand Rathi's stock report highlighted that the shares of the iron and steel products maker have witnessed a clean breakout from a weekly inverse head-and-shoulder pattern, along with strong volume, indicating a shift in the trend sentiment.

The brokerage firm also said the current RSI is placed near the 58 level, which is further supporting the bullish bias of the stock.

“The RSI on the weekly timeframe has reversed from the 50 level and is currently placed near 58, further supporting the bullish bias,” said the analysts at Anand Rathi in their stock report. “This technical setup suggests a continuation of upward momentum,” they said.

Venus Pipes & Tubes is a manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel pipes and tubes, catering to sectors like chemicals, engineering, fertilisers, and pharmaceuticals, according to the company data.

Stock to Buy Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd (VENUSPIPES): Buy in the range of ₹1,600 to ₹1,540; Target Price at ₹1,815; Stop Loss at ₹1,440.

“We recommend going long in the ₹1,600 to ₹1,540 range, with an upside target of ₹1,815. A stop-loss should be placed below ₹1,440 on a daily closing basis to protect against any adverse move,” recommended Jigar Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers in the report.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Share Price Trend Venus Pipes & Tubes shares closed 1.19% higher at ₹1,617.75 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,598.75 at the previous market session.

The shares of the stainless steel pipes and tubes maker have given stock market investors more than 388% returns on their investments in the last five years. However, the shares are down 26.33% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained 3.19% in 2025, and are trading 4.11% higher in the last five trading sessions on the Indian stock market.

Venus Pipes & Tubes share hit their 52-week high level at ₹2,448 on 29 August 2024, while the 52-week low level at ₹968.80 on 1 April 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹3,294.89 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 14 July 2025.

