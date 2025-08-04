Stock to buy: Anand Rathi predicts THIS multibagger stock to rise 19% in 1 month. Here's why

Stock to buy: Indian brokerage firm, Anand Rathi Investment Services, disclosed its bullish stance on MIC Electronics shares and predicted a 19% upside on the shares in the upcoming one-month period.

The brokerage firm in its stock report said that the shares of MIC Electronics have corrected sharply since their peak near the ₹70 range in June 2025. Anand Rathi expects that this pullback has brought the share price into a key technical zone for further investment.

“After peaking near ₹70 in June 2025, the stock corrected sharply, declining by around 28% or 20 points. This pullback has brought it to a key technical zone, marked by an Inside Value relationship between the S1 and R1 monthly floor pivots, aligning with a previous demand area on the daily chart,” said the analysts at the broking firm.

MIC Electronics manufactures LED video displays and lighting products. The company is also an expert in high-end electronic and telecommunication equipment and in developing telecom software.

Stock to buy MIC Electronics (MICEL): Buy at the range of ₹52 to ₹50; Target Price at ₹61; Stop Loss at ₹46 (on a daily closing price basis).

“These confluences suggest potential for bullish momentum in the near term. Strategically, investors may look to accumulate within the ₹52 to ₹50 range. An upside target of ₹61 is expected, while risk should be managed with a stop-loss at ₹46 on a daily closing basis,” recommended Jigar Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

MIC Electronics share price trend MIC Electronics shares closed 1.72% higher at ₹52.01 after Monday’s stock market session, compared to ₹51.13 at the previous market close. The brokerage released its stock report during the market operating hours on 4 August 2025.

The shares of the industrial product maker have given stock market investors more than 6,025% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 34.97% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have lost 39.31% in 2025 and are trading 1.01% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

MIC Electronics shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹114.74 on 19 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹49.50 on 7 April 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company’s market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹1,253.50 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 4 August 2025.

