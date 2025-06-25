Stock to buy: Anand Rathi predicts Titagarh Rail Systems shares to rise 27% in 3 months. Here's why

Stock to buy: In a stock report on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, Anand Rathi Investment Services disclosed its bullish stance on Titagarh Rail Systems Limited shares. The Indian brokerage firm predicts a 27% upside for the railway freight maker stock in the upcoming three-month period.

Also Read | Reliance Infra shares hit upper circuit as subsidiary inks ₹600 cr deal

Anand Rathi highlighted that the shares of Titagarh Rail have witnessed a trend reversal from their previous breakout zone. With the rising volume in shares and a rebound in the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) from the 40 mark, the shares are likely to signal a shift in momentum.

“A similar supportive structure is visible on the weekly RSI, aligning well with the ongoing price action,” said the analysts at Anand Rathi in the stock report.

Incorporated in 1997, the railway and industrial products maker currently holds a 25-30% market share in the railway wagon manufacturing industry. The company's product portfolio includes freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment, bridges, and ships.

Stock to buy Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TITAGARH): Buy at ₹930 to ₹870 range; Target Price at ₹1,150; Stop Loss at ₹775 daily close basis.

“We recommend accumulating the stock in the ₹930– ₹870 zone for an upside potential towards ₹1,150, with a stop-loss placed at ₹775 on a daily closing basis,” recommended Jigar Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers in the report.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Trend Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems closed flat at ₹924.10 in the afternoon session on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, compared to ₹923.10 at the previous market close.

The shares of the multibagger railway products maker have given stock market investors more than 2,500 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 42.89 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Titagarh Rail Systems stock is trading 16.66 per cent lower, but has gained 6.26 per cent in the last five stock market sessions.

The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,896.50 on 27 June 2024, while the 52-week low levels were at ₹655.30 on 4 March 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹12,445.20 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee