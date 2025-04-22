Stock to buy: Anand Rathi recommends THIS share as ‘pick of the month’; sees 11% upside - Do you own?

Stock to buy: Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has chosen Cochin Shipyard as its ‘pick of the month’. The brokerage firm has given a target price of ₹1660, seeing an upside potential up to 11 per cent.

The brokerage further noted that the stock has successfully broken out above the ₹1,500 level following a prolonged consolidation phase. It highlighted that the price pattern resembles an Inverse Head and Shoulders formation, which is considered a bullish indicator.

“After a long consolidation, finally the stock has managed to confirm a breakout above 1500 mark. The price structure resembles an inverse head and shoulder pattern which is bullish in nature,” Anand Rathi said in a note.

How does Cochin Shipyard stock looks like in near-term? Additionally, the brokerage noted that the price movement is backed by strong trading volumes and favorable positioning of momentum indicators, supporting a bullish outlook on the stock.

Anand Rathi recommended buying the stock around ₹1,500, setting a stop loss at ₹1,420.

“Price action is supported with volumes and positive placement of momentum oscillators. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near 1500 with a stop loss of 1420 for upside target of 1660,” it added.

Cochin Shipyard share price was up 2 per cent in Tuesday's trading session. At 11:25 am, the defense stock touched an intraday high to ₹1,504.9 on April 22.

The stock has gained over 4 per cent in past five trading session. In terms of year-to-date, the scrip has descended over 4.63 per cent, falling from ₹1,567 to current market levels.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a prominent public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, is based in Kochi, Kerala. Established in 1972, the company has evolved into a leading force in India’s shipbuilding and ship repair sector.