Stock to buy: Anand Rathi recommends Inox Wind shares as its stock pick of the month

Stock to buy: Inox Wind share price declined over 7% on Friday amid heavy trading volumes, snapping its four day gaining streak. Inox Wind shares fell as much as 7.45% to ₹167.05 apiece on the BSE.

The fall in Inox Wind share price today comes after a sharp 30% rally in the stock during the past 11 consecutive sessions.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has recommended Inox Wind shares as its stock pick of the month and sees a potential upside in the stock.

Stock to buy According to Anand Rathi, Inox Wind shares have managed to confirm a breakout above ₹177 mark after a long period of consolidation.

“There is a strong base of double bottom formation around the ₹140 zone. Price action is supported with a major range shift in daily RSI,: Anand Rathi said.

The brokerage firm advises traders to buy Inox Wind shares between ₹179 - 175 level, with a stop loss of ₹166, and for an upside target of ₹199 apiece.

Inox Wind Share Price Trend Inox Wind share price has remained largely flat over the past month. However, the stock has posted an impressive 18% gain over the past three months. On a one-year basis, Inox Wind shares have risen 6%, while delivering a 31% return over the last two years.

Despite short-term underperformance, Inox Wind share price has delivered multibagger returns of 151% over a five-year period, reflecting its strong long-term growth potential.

At 12:20 PM, Inox Wind shares were trading 3.91% lower at ₹173.45 apiece on the BSE, with a market captialisation of over ₹22,614 crore.