Stock to buy: Anand Rathi recommends NHPC as its special pick; sees 22% upside potential
Stock to buy: NHPC share price has jumped more than 114% in the past one year, while the stock is up more than 52% year-to-date (YTD). After a sharp rally, NHPC shares underwent a major consolidation for over three months.
Stock to buy: Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has recommended state-owned hydroelectric generation company NHPC Ltd as its special stock pick. The brokerage firm remains bullish on NHPC shares and expects around 22% upside for the stock.
