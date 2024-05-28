Stock to buy: Anand Rathi recommends Olectra Greentech as its stock pick of the month
Stock to buy: Olectra Greentech share price has gained over 33% year-to-date (YTD), while the stock has jumped more than 158% in one year. Olectra Greentech shares have given multibagger returns of over 900% in the past three years.
Domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi is bullish on Olectra Greentech shares and expects the stock to give up to 12% upside in a timeframe of one month. Based on the technical analysis, the broking firm has picked Olectra Greentech shares as its pick of the month.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started