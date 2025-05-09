Stock to buy: Anand Rathi recommends SKF India shares as its stock pick of the month

Stock to buy: Anand Rathi has announced its stock pick of the month. The brokerage firm has recommended SKF India shares to buy as it expects the stock to deliver a decent upside in the near term.

Anand Rathi recommends buying SKF India shares at current market price for a target price of ₹4,300 level, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹3,850 level.

SKF India shares have been consolidating and trading in a range since the past three months. The stock has gained 3% in one month, and is down 2% in three months.

“After a long consolidation, SKF India share price has given a strong breakout on the daily chart. Daily RSI has crossed the 60 mark for the first time in nearly a year, indicating rising momentum. ADX (14) daily is showing a positive crossover, further supporting the bullish bias,” Anand Rathi said.

Based on the above signals, it advises buying SKF India shares in the ₹4,020 – ₹3,980 zone, with a target of ₹4,300 and stop loss at ₹3,850.

SKF India Q4 Results 2025 Date SKF India’s board of directors are scheduled to meet on Thursday, 15 May 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 and for the full financial year 2024-2025. Thus, SKF India Q4 results 2025 will be announced on May 15.

The company’s board will also consider and recommend the dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to a declaration of the same by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

SKF India Share Price Performance SKF India share price has declined 12% year-to-date (YTD) and is down 22% over the past six months. On a one-year basis, the stock has corrected 20%. However, over the long term, SKF India share price has delivered strong returns, gaining 171% over the past five years.

At 1:30 PM, SKF India share price was trading 1.22% lower at ₹3,920.30 apiece on the BSE.