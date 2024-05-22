Stock to buy: Anand Rathi recommends Sumitomo Chemical as its stock pick for the month
Stock to buy: Anand Rathi has recommended Sumitomo Chemical India shares as its stock pick of the month as it believes Sumitomo Chemical shares are technically placed to see a decent upward momentum with an upside potential of 16% within a timeframe of 1 month.
Sumitomo Chemical India share price traded over a percent higher on Wednesday around ₹418 apiece on the BSE, extending gains for the third straight session. Sumitomo Chemical shares have gained 7% in one week, while the stock has rallied 12% in the past three months.
