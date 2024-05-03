Stock to buy: Anand Rathi recommends Vijay Kedia-backed Patel Engineering as its pick for the month
Stock to buy: Patel Engineering shares have recently undergone a notable decline and is currently trading near the ₹58 mark, closely tracking its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA).
Stocks to buy: Domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi has recommended Vijay Kedia-backed construction engineering company Patel Engineering as its pick of the month and remains bullish on the stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started