Stock to buy: Anup Engineering to benefit from buoyant capex cycle, says Anand Rathi; sees 19% upside
Anup Engineering has a robust order book of ₹872.7 crore, with a record quarterly influx of ₹243 crore in October 2023. Geographically, 41% are from domestic markets, 48% from exports, and the rest from DE/SEZ.
The Anup Engineering shares have the upside potential of around 19% as the company is well-positioned to benefit from the robust capital expenditure cycle and taking advantage of export markets, according to brokerage house Anand Rathi.
