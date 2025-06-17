Stock to buy: Axis Securities bullish on this PSU share with 10% upside. Do you own?

Stock to buy: Brokerage firm Axis Securities has recommended maharatna PSU stock NTPC as its ‘pick of the week’, with an upside potential up to 10 per cent.

The brokerage firm has given the target price of ₹365 as compared to the current market price of ₹333.

“ We believe that with the recent price corrections, the current CMP provides a good entry point. We recommend a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹365/share, implying an upside of 10% from the CMP,” the firm said in a note.

The PSU stock has remained in red in the near-term amid volatile market. NTPC share price saw a sharp decline of over 4 per cent in a month and over 10 per cent in one year. However, the PSU share has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by soaring more than 250 per cent in five years.

Why Axis Securities bullish on NTPC stock? The 3.23 lakh crore market cap company has expansion plans in the pipeline. The company has a target of 25 GW of Thermal capacity additions, out of which 16.9 GW is currently under construction.

NTPC has an ambitious target of 60 GW of RE capacity by 2032. Currently, it has 6.8 GW of installed RE capacity, 18 GW of contracted and awarded out of which 14.6 GW is under construction and 9 GW of pipeline capacity, the majority of which is through NGEL.

In line with the national target of 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, NTPC has an ambitious target to develop 30 GW of nuclear projects. The government has approved ASHVINI, a JV to build, own and operate nuclear power plants.

Further, the company is also in the process of executing the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Projects, comprising 4x700 MW reactors. In Jan’25, it incorporated NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary to explore advanced nuclear technologies, including pressurised water reactors, small modular reactors and fast-breeding reactors.