Stock to buy: Axis Securities recommends Bajaj Finance as its pick of the week; sees up to 11% upside

  • Bajaj Finance stock price has fallen 6.5% in one month and over 3% year-to-date (YTD). The stock has declined nearly 12% in the past one year period.

Ankit Gohel (with inputs from Deutsche Welle)
Published15 Oct 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Axis Securities has named Bajaj Finance shares as its pick of the week.
Axis Securities has named Bajaj Finance shares as its pick of the week. (Image: Pixabay)

Stock to buy: Bajaj Finance share price declined over a percent on Tuesday, while the stock is down more than 6% in one month. The stock has failed to give positive returns this year so far. However, based on the company’s strong fundamentals, analysts expect Bajaj Finance shares to see decent upside going ahead.

Axis Securities has named Bajaj Finance shares as its pick of the week. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and Bajaj Finance share price target of 8,030 apiece, implying an upside of 11% from Monday’s closing price. The time horizon is six to nine months.

In the first quarter of FY25, Bajaj Finance’s AUM growth was strong at 31% YoY and 7% QoQ, with growth healthy across segments. With the regulator lifting restrictions on both the digital lending products – ‘eCOM’ and ‘instaEMI’, the company went live offering the products across all platforms in mid-June 2024.

Also Read | Up 900% in three years, will Diwali hoist this jewellery stock to new heights?

“The momentum on these products is expected to improve over the next 3 quarters. While Bajaj Finance has been going slow in the rural B2C segment over the last 12-18 months with stress emerging, thus the company has trimmed its growth in the segment. However, the growth in the rural B2B remains healthy and Bajaj Finance could exit FY25 with healthy growth in the segment and a continued improving trend thereon,” Axis Securities said.

On an overall portfolio, it expects Bajaj Finance to clock an AUM growth of 26-28% in FY25.

In the quarter ended September 2024, net interest margins (NIM) are estimated to continue to face headwinds and margins are likely to stabilise from Q3FY25 onwards. The brokerage firm expects NIMs to settle between 9.5%-9.6% over FY25-27E versus 9.8% currently.

It also expects credit cost to be contained at 1.75% - 1.85%, in-line with management guidance.

Also Read | HCL Technologies shares hit 52-week high after Q2 results 2024 beat estimates

Bajaj Finance Share Price

Bajaj Finance stock price has fallen 6.5% in one month and over 3% year-to-date (YTD). The stock has declined nearly 12% in the past one year period.

Bajaj Finance shares hit a 52-week high of 8,162.00 apiece on October 17, 2023, and touched a 52-week low of 6,190.00 apiece on March 06, 2024. 

At 11:40 Am, Bajaj Finance shares were trading 1.48% lower at 7,103.20 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

156.20
12:08 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-2.1 (-1.33%)

Federal Bank share price

195.90
12:08 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-1.1 (-0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

167.55
12:08 PM | 15 OCT 2024
2.15 (1.3%)

Tata Power share price

463.70
12:09 PM | 15 OCT 2024
1.35 (0.29%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,010.80
11:56 AM | 15 OCT 2024
12.55 (1.26%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,862.80
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
6.8 (0.37%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,232.25
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
19.4 (0.31%)

Infosys share price

1,959.65
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
0.95 (0.05%)
Oil India share price

560.80
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-25.3 (-4.32%)

Godrej Industries share price

1,061.15
11:56 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-40.25 (-3.65%)

Atul share price

7,663.00
11:56 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-250 (-3.16%)

Just Dial share price

1,224.00
11:56 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-36.2 (-2.87%)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

906.85
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
81.3 (9.85%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,829.75
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
131.3 (7.73%)

Sunteck Realty share price

594.50
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
40.4 (7.29%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,556.20
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
277.15 (6.48%)
    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,625.00-50.00
    Chennai
    77,631.00-50.00
    Delhi
    77,783.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    77,635.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

