Stock to buy: Axis Securities sees 20% upside in JTL Industries shares after Q3 results 2024. Should you buy?
Stock to buy: Axis Securities has given a buy tag to JTL Industries shares with a target price of ₹300
Stock to buy: JTL Industries shares have been in an uptrend after the declaration of Q3 results 2024 last week. The company declared its third quarter results for the financial year 2023-24 on Friday. In this quarterly results, JTL Industries reported reported improvement in total revenue and profit on a sequential basis. Seeing such positive Q3 numbers, Axis Securities has given a 'buy' tag to the JTL Industries shares. The brokerage believes that JTL Industries share price may go up to ₹300 apiece levels in the long term.
