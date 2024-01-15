Stock to buy: JTL Industries shares have been in an uptrend after the declaration of Q3 results 2024 last week. The company declared its third quarter results for the financial year 2023-24 on Friday. In this quarterly results, JTL Industries reported reported improvement in total revenue and profit on a sequential basis. Seeing such positive Q3 numbers, Axis Securities has given a 'buy' tag to the JTL Industries shares. The brokerage believes that JTL Industries share price may go up to ₹300 apiece levels in the long term.

Highlighting the financials of the company, Axis Securities said, "JTL Industries' (JTL) numbers stood largely in line with our estimates. Revenue grew by 65%/13% YoY/QoQ to ₹567 Cr, a 5% beat vs. our estimate, led by higher ASP. EBITDA grew by 46%/14% YoY/QoQ, which was largely in line with our estimates. EBITDA/t fell by 17%/8% YoY/QoQ, in line with our estimates at ₹4,213/t. This was expected due to the fall in the VAP share to 19.6% in the quarter from 34% in Q2FY24 and 26% in Q3FY23. The company’s PAT grew by 47%/8% YoY/QoQ, reporting a 6% miss against our estimates. The miss was led by lower other income and higher finance costs."

On outlook of company's business outlook and guidance, the brokerage said, "Post strong Q3FY24 sales volumes, FY24 sales volume to reach ~3.5 Lc tonnes, up 45% YoY, ahead of earlier growth guidance of 30% YoY. In Q4FY23, the VAP share could bounce back to 40% (~35% for FY24) from 20% in Q3FY24, as the maintenance of the galvanising pot is over. 0.56 MT to 1 MT expansion is on track and will be complete before FY25. DFT facilities of 2 Lc tonnes out of the total incremental capacity of 4 Lc tonnes will start from Q1FY25."

JTL Industries share price target

On the suggestion to stock market investors regarding JTL Industries shares, Axis Securities said, "With higher sales volumes and VAP share on the increased capacity ahead, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock." The brokerage said that investors can buy the stock keeping a target price of ₹300 per share.

Ventura Securities predicts re-rating

Buoyed by the Q3 results 2024 of JTL Industries, Ventura Securities said, "At TTM EPS of INR 7.1, JTLIL is trading at TTM P/E of 34.9X. We believe that the sustained demand for metal pipes in the domestic market will be bolstered by orders from city gas distribution networks and the Jal Jeevan Mission. Additionally, a gradual rebound in the global economy, coupled with enhancements in the international supply chain, is anticipated to boost export volumes. The company's capacity expansion and the ambitious utilization goals set for FY28 by the management provide strong revenue visibility. Furthermore, the growing proportion of VAP in the total revenue is projected to lead to an increase in EBITDA per tonne over the coming years. These factors collectively are expected to positively re-rate the valuation of JTLIL."

