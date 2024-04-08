Stock to buy before Q4 results 2024: TCS share price on cusp of breakout. Should you buy?
Stock to buy before Q4 results 2024: TCS share price is on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout at ₹4,030 apiece level, say experts
Stock to buy before Q4 results 2024: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed sharp selling after Tata Sons stake sale news hit the headlines in mid-March 2024. However, TCS share price witnessed strong buying at lower levels ₹3840 to ₹3850 per share. After ending at ₹3,840 apiece on NSE on 27th March 2024, TCS share price has been ascending after every small profit-booking. TCS share price today touched an intraday high of ₹4,025.95 per share on NSE, logging a nearly 5 percent upside from the lows made after Tata Sons induced selling last month.
