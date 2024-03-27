Bharat Electronics share price has an upside potential of 25%, says brokerage firm Anand Rathi as it re-initiates coverage on the stock as its Fundamental Value Pick. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anand Rathi has a ‘Buy’ rating on Bharat Electronics shares with a target price of ₹250 apiece, implying an upside of over 25% from Tuesday’s closing price.

“We expect Bharat Electronics (BEL) to see strong growth going forward due to many factors such as: 1) Moving towards self-reliance in defence, 2) Robust pipeline and focus of exports by GOI 3) Strong order inflow to drive the revenue growth and 4) Healthy profitability and return indicators," Anand Rathi analyst Manan Goyal said in a report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The defence PSU has been focusing on cost control and indigenization to improve profitability. It has been maintaining the ratio of current assets to current liabilities remains at around 1.5. Its financial profile remains strong because of healthy profitability and return indicators, zero debt, superior liquidity and strong debt coverage metrics, as per the analyst.

BEL’s strategic focus has been on implementing stringent cost-control initiatives and ramping up efforts toward indigenization to enhance overall profitability. These endeavors are poised to potentially enable BEL to meet its margin targets effectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Order inflows In FY24, BEL witnessed robust order inflows that exceeded its initial guidance of ₹20,000 crore for the fiscal year. It has already received 26,760 crore of orders till December and still expects more orders to come. The brokerage firm anticipates the order inflow to reach ₹30,000 crore in FY24.

“Factors that will drive further order intake in FY25-26 include the Shakti system which is the EW system in the pipeline. Next year both the Air Force and army are working on making QRSAM which is likely to materialize. Several Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems designed for avionics and airborne platforms are anticipated to be introduced, all of which are integral components of significant government initiatives," the brokerage report noted.

Additionally, ongoing upgrades and refits from shipyards, alongside standalone requirements from various service branches, continue to contribute to the influx of projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the non-defense segment’s incoming project pipeline will primarily be propelled by sectors such as air traffic management, metro systems, cybersecurity, Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems, the brokerage firm said.

Key Risks According to the brokerage firm, key risks for Bharat Electronics include any alterations to the procurement policies of the defense forces or substantial reductions in defense expenditures that could potentially result in adverse effects on the company’s revenue and order backlog. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elevated raw material costs and a scarcity of essential components like semiconductors may potentially impact both execution timelines and earnings. Moreover, delayed order execution and a slower pace of fresh orders can affect the company’s revenue growth.

At 12:30 pm, BEL shares were trading 0.68% higher at ₹200.75 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!