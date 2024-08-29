Stock to Buy- BLS International remains technical of Religare Broking : Expects more than14% upside for the stock

  • Stock to Buy- BLS International remains technical pick of Religare Broking who expects 14% upside for the stock. Here are key technical details and rationale for investment. Check Details

Livemint, Edited By Ujjval Jauhari
Published29 Aug 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Trade Now
Stocks to Buy- BLS International remains technical of Religare : Expects 14%
Stocks to Buy- BLS International remains technical of Religare : Expects 14% (Pixabay)

Stock to Buy- BLS International Services Limited share price remains amongst key technical picks of Religare Stock Broking

BLS International Services Limited share price that was down 2% in intraday trades on Thursday on the BSE however is still up close to 46% since its September lows.

On Thursday the BLS International share price opened at 431.60 on the BSE, marginally lower than previous close of 433.50. The BLS International share price there after slipped to intraday lows of 424.30.

Also Read | Reliance share price rises more than 2% ahead of AGM: Buy or Sell?

BLS international remains technical pick of Religare

BLS International Services Limited remains the technical pick of Religare Stock Broking.

Religare expects more than 14% upside for the BLS International Services share price as has given a target price of 485.

BLS International share has been recommended to be accumulated in the range of 420-426.

Religare Stock Broking however has also recommended investors keeping a stop loss at 394 for BLS International Share price

 

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 hit record highs led by Reliance, Tata Motors, ITC
Also Read | HAL, BEL, Mazagon, other Multibagger Defence stocks see correction. Buy or Sell?

Key reason why Religare expects upside for BLS International

Technical Rationale for Religare recommending BLS International share price is that- After a vertical upward rally, BLS International share price witnessed a correction from record high levels.

The consolidation in BLS International share price resulted in the formation of a rounding bottom pattern with relatively lower volumes, which denotes a lack of selling pressure. This week, the BLS International share price has registered a breakout from the mentioned pattern with supportive momentum suggesting resumption of the prior up trend, said Religare Broking technical analyst.

With more than 19 years of expertise, BLS International Services Ltd. is regarded as a worldwide trusted tech-enabled service partner for both citizens and governments. The business has made a name for itself as one of the key providers of passport, visa, consular, and citizen services. BLS International was founded in 2005 and has since set industry standards and provided complete solutions in a number of fields, such as retail services, biometrics, attestation, e-governance, and e-visa etc

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$50 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
14.6%

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹931.75 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
334

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹8,000 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
140

6 of 7Read Full Story
$1T

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock to Buy- BLS International remains technical of Religare Broking : Expects more than14% upside for the stock

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,758.95
03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
-100.25 (-2.06%)

Tata Steel

153.00
03:44 PM | 29 AUG 2024
-0.7 (-0.46%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.75
03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
3 (1.73%)

Bharat Electronics

296.05
03:44 PM | 29 AUG 2024
-3.9 (-1.3%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

51.61
03:29 PM | 29 AUG 2024
3.67 (7.66%)

Gujarat State Petronet

420.50
03:29 PM | 29 AUG 2024
24.9 (6.29%)

Sonata Software

661.00
03:29 PM | 29 AUG 2024
36.05 (5.77%)

PNB Housing Finance

954.10
03:29 PM | 29 AUG 2024
52 (5.76%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,985.00285.00
    Chennai
    73,125.00-503.00
    Delhi
    73,340.0071.00
    Kolkata
    72,838.00-144.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue