Stock to buy: Emkay Global raises TVS Motor share price target; stock remains top pick in auto OEMs
TVS Motor share price has fallen over 4% in one month, while the stock has rallied over 77% in the past one year and given multibagger returns of more than 267% in three years.
TVS Motor share price has fallen around 15% from its recent peak even as the company continues to improve its positioning across categories in FY24. TVS Motor shares hit a record high of ₹2,313.90 apiece on March 07, 2024. The stock has been falling since then.
