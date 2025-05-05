Stock to buy for long-term: Anand Rathi sees over 30% uptick in Poonawalla Fincorp shares

Stock to buy for long-term: Indian brokerage firm, Anand Rathi, on May 4, 2025, picked Poonawalla Fincorp as its stock pick for the long term with a potential upside of more than 30 per cent, according to a research report.

According to the brokerage firm, the company is set to witness a “healthy” 42 per cent growth in assets under management (AUM) between the financial years 2025 and 2027.

“With AI-first principles across the lending value chain, we expect high growth to be balanced by stable asset quality. With a razor-sharp focus on execution, profitability and product-market fit, the NBFC is leveraging strategic pivots to build a high-quality, scalable franchise,” according to the stock report.

Stocks to buy Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (POONAWALLA): Target Price at ₹504 (for the next 12 months).

Anand Rathi has “retained” a BUY rating for the NBFC stock, according to the stock report. Poonawalla Fincorp's CMP (current market price) is at ₹388.50, as of May 5, 2025.

“We reiterate a BUY rating with a TP of ₹504. At our TP, the stock will trade at 4xFY27e P/BV,” said the analysts at Anand Rathi.

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Poonawalla Fincorp shares closed 2.79 per cent higher at ₹388.50 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹377.95 at the previous stock market session.

Poonawalla Fincorp shares have given stock market investors more than 2,450 per cent returns on their investments in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 18.94 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Poonawalla Fincorp stock has gained 23.40 per cent in 2025, and 12.15 per cent in the last one-month period. The shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹496.40 on May 3, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹267.25 on March 4, 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

The company's market capitalisation was at ₹30,225.86 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, May 5, 2025.