Stock to buy for long-term: Angel One sees 39% upside in this Gujarat-based pharma stock. Should you buy?

Stocks to buy for long-term: Shares of the Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, have remained an ideal sell on rise stock after hitting a 52-week high of ₹770 apiece on the NSE at the end of May 2026. The pharma stock has struggled to sustain gains above its May 2026 levels, but the Indian brokerage Angel One remains bullish on this Ahmedabad-headquartered pharmaceutical company.
The brokerage is convinced about the trend reversal in this pharma stock and has given a ‘buy’ tag with a 12-month target of ₹845 apiece, around 39% higher than the current Lincoln Pharmaceuticals share price of ₹608.
Highlighting the company's fundamentals, Angel One said that Lincoln Pharmaceuticals is an Ahmedabad-based branded-generic formulations company with a portfolio of 600+ formulations across 15+ therapeutic areas, a strong domestic franchise in the cardiac, diabetic, dermatology, gynaecology, ENT and anti-infective segments, an expanding export presence across 60+ countries, and a management target of ₹1,000 crore revenue within the next three years.
Pointing towards the Q1 results 2026, Angel One said, “Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit rose 30.9% YoY to Rs. 36 crore, total income grew 19% to Rs. 202 crore, and EBITDA rose 32% to Rs. 52 crore. This builds on FY26 (revenue Rs. 704 crore, PAT ₹88 crore) and, while a part of the profit uplift reflects higher other income, the print signals re-accelerating momentum into the year.”
The leading Indian brokerage said that Q1 FY27 growth was broad-based, with core operating profit (ex-other income) up ~15% YoY on ~15% revenue growth, keeping operating margins stable near 15.5%. The Cephalosporin block, scaling international operations (including Canada) and a reaffirmed CRISIL A/Stable/A1 rating support the outlook. Management targets ~15-18% annual growth and Rs. 1,000 crore revenue over three years.
Giving a ‘buy’ tag to the pharma stock, Angel One said, “We recommend a 'Buy' on LINCOLN with a target price of ₹845, valuing the stock at ~15x FY27E EPS of ₹56. A strong Q1 FY27 (PAT +31% YoY) leads us to lift our estimates, and the target is underpinned by a diversified branded-generic portfolio, a debt-free balance sheet, a widening regulated-market export franchise, and a credible path to ₹1,000 crore revenue. ”
The brokerage said that at ~14.5x trailing earnings, Lincoln trades at a steep discount to the ~30x pharma-sector median, leaving room for re-rating as earnings compound. We note, however, that a portion of recent profit is other-income-driven, so the pace of core operating delivery is the key monitorable.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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