Stock to buy for long-term: Maruti vs Hyundai — Which auto major should you bet on?

Stock to buy for long-term: India’s passenger vehicle market is in the midst of a dynamic growth phase, making it an increasingly compelling space for long-term investors. At the forefront of this expansion are two industry heavyweights—Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India—each backed by strong fundamentals, established business models and deep customer loyalty.

Yet, as demand patterns evolve and competition intensifies, the landscape is beginning to look markedly different for the two automakers.

Recent price action and diverging momentum have sharpened investor focus, bringing forward a critical question: Which company now offers the better long-term risk-reward equation—Maruti or Hyundai?

Advertisement

Maruti vs Hyundai: Stock Performance Maruti has outperformed Hyundai across most time frames, gaining 43% over the past year compared with Hyundai’s 24% rise. The trend continues in the medium term, with Maruti climbing 30% in the last six months while Hyundai advanced 22%.

The gap widens in shorter periods: Maruti added 6% in the past three months and 4.5% in the last month, whereas Hyundai slipped 11% and 2% respectively, reflecting clear recent momentum in Maruti’s favour.

Maruti vs Hyundai: November auto sales data Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted its highest-ever monthly sales in November 2025, delivering 2,29,021 units on the back of strong domestic demand and record exports following the GST rate cut announcement. Domestic sales rose to 1,74,593 units, up 21.0% from 1,44,238 units a year earlier. Exports hit an all-time high of 46,057 units, marking the company’s best monthly export performance.

Advertisement

Hyundai Motor India Ltd also reported strong growth, with total sales of 66,840 units in November 2025, up 9.1% year-on-year. Domestic sales reached 50,340 units, while exports surged to 16,500 units, rising 26.9% compared to the previous year.

Maruti vs Hyundai: Which auto major is the better long-term pick? As India’s passenger vehicle segment continues expanding at a rapid pace, long-term investors face a familiar but increasingly nuanced question: Should they back Maruti Suzuki, the long-standing market leader, or Hyundai Motor India, its strongest challenger?

While both companies enjoy solid fundamentals and resilient demand visibility, analysts note that their near-term trajectories and technical setups are diverging.

Fundamental View: Maruti retains the structural edge Fundamentally, both automakers demonstrate strong financial health, wide distribution networks and proven product portfolios.

Advertisement

On the fundamental side, Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS, argues that Maruti continues to justify its market leadership and remains better positioned for multi-year compounding.

He notes, “In the current environment, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. retains a structural edge over Hyundai Motor India Ltd. for a mid-term hold. Maruti’s 2025 YTD rally of nearly 50% reflects not just cyclical tailwinds, but a re-assertion of its market leadership as demand recovers, new SUV launches deepen its portfolio, and capacity expansion comes on stream.”

Dasani adds that Hyundai’s execution remains credible, but its competitive pressures and smaller near-term launch pipeline reduce its margin of safety relative to Maruti.

Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at Share.Market, says, “Both Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India are recognised as fundamentally strong automakers, supported by credible financial indicators. Despite their solid underlying financial health, a closer look at their current technical structures reveals differing near-term outlooks for investors.”

Advertisement

Jain believes Maruti’s near-term market strength stems from a combination of favourable sentiment and strong performance data.

Technical View “Maruti Suzuki presents a more favourable near-term outlook, stemming from a beneficial alignment of its strong fundamentals, positive market sentiment, and a bullish technical structure. This strength is confirmed by the stock currently trading above both its 21-day and 50-day moving averages.”

On the technical front, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, observes contrasting dynamics between the two stocks. While Maruti has displayed strong momentum, he flags that the stock now looks stretched after a sharp multi-week rally. Such overstretched conditions often trigger consolidation or profit-booking phases, making risk-reward less attractive at current levels, he noted.

Advertisement

Hyundai, on the other hand, is displaying early signs of technical improvement. Patel highlights that the stock has repeatedly defended its support near ₹2,250, strengthening the case for accumulation at lower levels. He also points to a bullish MACD divergence—an early signal that momentum may be shifting upward. A decisive close above ₹2,420 could unlock a potential move toward ₹2,650, improving Hyundai’s near-term technical profile, the expert added.

So which auto major should you buy? In the medium term, Maruti appears better positioned with strong fundamentals, while Hyundai’s story is more nuanced: while momentum is weaker today, constructive supports and improving indicators could create an attractive entry point if key levels are reclaimed.

Advertisement

For long-term investors, the consensus leans toward Maruti as the steadier anchor allocation—while Hyundai may serve as a tactical or satellite bet during favourable technical windows.