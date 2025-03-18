Stock to buy: Domestic brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities initiated coverage on Signature Global India shares with a ‘Buy’ rating, eyeing a potential upside of 35 per cent in the real estate development company.

Gurugram-based real estate developer Signature Global India started its operations in 2014, and within a decade, the company has secured a position among other top developers in the national capital region (NCR) of Delhi.

According to the Nuvama report, the company has a diversified portfolio of residential projects, including apartments, independent floors, plotted developments, and integrated townships.

Moreover, the company's strong land bank of more than 21 million sq. ft. for the upcoming projects along with its strong sales figures, estimated to cross ₹350 billion, are expected to drive cash operating margins 35 to 40 per cent higher in the near future.

“With rising cash collections and improving profitability, free cash flow is expected to continue increasing. Nuvama believes Signature Global is on track to achieve a net-cash status by FY27E, reinforcing its financial stability and long-term growth potential,” said Nuvama in the brokerage report.

Long-term stock idea Nuvama Institutional Equities initiated a “Buy” rating on the stock, highlighting that the company's potential entry into the Noida or Delhi markets can be a re-rating trigger.

The Indian brokerage firm, however, highlighted that the slowdown in the real estate development market in Gurugram holds as a key risk factor for the company's operations.

It fixed a target price for Signature Global stock at ₹1,436 for the next 12 months.

Signature Global India Share Price Signature Global India shares closed 1.92 per cent higher at ₹1,083.35 in Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,062.95 at the previous market close.

Signature Global India stock has given market investors more than 126 per cent return on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 13.44 per cent in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are trading 20 per cent lower in 2025.

Signature Global India shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,645.85 on September 26, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1,010.95 on March 6, 2025. The stock is currently trading over the year-low levels.