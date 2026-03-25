Stock to buy for long term: Ventura sees 39% upside in this healthcare stock. Should you buy?

Domestic brokerage house Ventura Securities has initiated coverage on Park Medi World Ltd (PMWL) with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹284, implying an upside potential of 38.4% over the next 24 months, as it expects the hospital chain to benefit from strong structural tailwinds, aggressive capacity expansion and a capital-efficient operating model.

The brokerage said PMWL, despite being a relatively newly listed player, offers a compelling high-growth opportunity in India’s healthcare delivery space, where valuations remain elevated and demand visibility remains strong. Ventura noted that the company has built a differentiated model in the affordable healthcare segment, where execution, scale and cost efficiency are critical competitive advantages.

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“PMWL, despite being a relatively newly listed player, offers a compelling high-growth opportunity in a sector where valuations remain elevated, supported by strong structural tailwinds. The company has built a differentiated operating model that positions it favourably among hospital peers," said the brokerage.

Park Medi, which listed in December 2025, is around 29% above its issue price of ₹162. The stock has jumped 35% in last 3 months and 7% in 1 month.

Park Medi World operates a capital-efficient, asset-owned hospital network focused on affordable healthcare, largely catering to middle- and lower-income patients through optimized infrastructure and a full-time doctor model. Ventura highlighted that the company operates with one of the lowest capex per bed in the industry at ₹34 lakh per bed, supported by its asset ownership structure and optimized hospital design. This, in turn, allows the company to expand at a significantly lower capital cost while maintaining healthy profitability and return ratios.

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What Ventura likes about PMWL The brokerage said this model also enables faster hospital ramp-up and shorter payback periods. In addition, PMWL’s cluster-based “Pearl & Necklace” strategy, which builds dense hospital networks within a 30–40 km radius, improves doctor utilization, supports equipment sharing, allows centralized procurement and helps new hospitals ramp up faster, thereby improving operating leverage.

“The company also has strong visibility on capacity expansion, with plans to add 1,850 beds over the next 24 months, taking total bed capacity to 5,460 beds by FY28E. In addition, PMWL has demonstrated a strong track record of acquiring and turning around distressed hospitals," it highlighted.

Ventura also stated that PMWL stands out for its ability to acquire and revive distressed hospitals, which have emerged as a meaningful contributor to revenue and profitability, underlining the scalability of its expansion strategy. In terms of competitive positioning, Ventura’s pecking order places PMWL ahead of Narayana Hrudayalaya and Fortis.

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The brokerage also highlighted the strong industry backdrop. India’s healthcare delivery market is estimated at ₹6.9–7.0 trillion in FY25 and is projected to reach ₹10.2–10.8 trillion by FY29, implying a 10–12% CAGR. North India, PMWL’s core operating region, is among the fastest-growing healthcare markets, with the regional market estimated at ₹2.1–2.2 trillion in FY25 and expected to expand at a 12–14% CAGR to ₹3.3–3.4 trillion by FY29.

On the financial front, PMWL reported FY25 revenue of ₹1,394 crore, EBITDA of ₹373 crore with a 26.8% margin, and PAT of ₹205 crore with a 14.7% margin. In 9MFY26, it posted revenue of ₹1,219 crore, EBITDA of ₹317 crore with a 26.0% margin, and PAT of ₹197 crore with a 16.1% margin.

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“Over FY25-FY28E, we expect the revenue to grow at a CAGR of 22.3%, reaching INR 2,550 Cr, driven by the capacity addition and low single-digit growth in ARPOB. With 1,850 beds being added over the next 24 months, occupancy is expected to remain ~60–62%.” — Ventura

Ventura expects revenue to grow at a 22.3% CAGR to ₹2,550 crore by FY28E, while EBITDA and PAT are seen growing at 22.4% and 28.4% CAGR, respectively, to ₹685 crore and ₹434 crore. EBITDA margins are expected to remain broadly stable, while PAT margins may expand by 230 basis points to 17.0%. The brokerage, however, flagged slower-than-expected occupancy ramp-up in newly commissioned hospitals as a key risk. It also expects RoE to dilute by 420 basis points to 15.0% due to the recent IPO and infusion of ₹770 crore in primary proceeds, while RoIC is expected to improve by 950 basis points to 33.1%.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.