Stock to buy for medium term: Jindal stock rallies 400% in five years; Anand Rathi sees more upside

  • Stock to buy for medium-term: Jindal Worldwide share price has delivered multibagger returns to investors with a 400% rally over five years. Domestic brokerage Anand Rathi is bullish on the stock and sees another 19% upside.

Shivangini
Published27 Nov 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Anand Rathi has recommended Jindal Worldwide an FMCG stock for mid-term investments
Anand Rathi has recommended Jindal Worldwide an FMCG stock for mid-term investments(iStock)

Stock to buy for medium term: Multibagger stock Jindal Worldwide shares have surged nearly 400% over the last five years rising from 69 to the current price of 324. According to Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, the company's shares may still have room to grow. 

The brokerage recommends buying the textile company’s stock for medium-term gains, projecting a potential upside of 19 per cent.

Jindal Worldwide share price target

Currently trading at 320, Jindal Worldwide is expected to reach 370 within three months, as per the brokerage's estimates. It said investors can accumulate the stock in the 300 – 320 range while setting a stop loss at 280 on a daily closing basis.

Jindal Worldwide recently experienced a sharp correction of nearly 38% after reaching a peak of 436 in February 2024. This pullback, however, has brought the stock to a critical technical level, where it has formed a double bottom pattern around the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) H/L band on the weekly chart, said the brokerage. The formation of a “double bottom” pattern often signals a trend reversal from bearish to bullish.

“The presence of bullish divergence in the RSI on the weekly timeframe, coupled with the solid support near the 200 DEMA H/L band, reinforces the likelihood of a positive momentum shift," it added.

Solid fundamentals in the textile sector

Jindal Worldwide operates in the textile sector, producing denim, premium shirtings, and home textiles. The company has a market capitalisation of 6,423 crore. Its 52-week high and low stand at 436.95 and 267.75, respectively.

Jindal Worldwide share price was trading in the green, up 0.39 per cent at 325.90 on Wednesday, November 27 at 11:10 am on the BSE. 

Despite the optimism, the report advises caution. “Investors should maintain a stop-loss at 280 to mitigate risks,” it advises. This approach ensures that traders can protect their investments if market conditions shift unexpectedly.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

