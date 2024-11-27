Stock to buy for medium term: Multibagger stock Jindal Worldwide shares have surged nearly 400% over the last five years rising from ₹69 to the current price of ₹324. According to Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, the company's shares may still have room to grow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage recommends buying the textile company’s stock for medium-term gains, projecting a potential upside of 19 per cent.

Jindal Worldwide share price target Currently trading at ₹320, Jindal Worldwide is expected to reach ₹370 within three months, as per the brokerage's estimates. It said investors can accumulate the stock in the ₹300 – ₹320 range while setting a stop loss at ₹280 on a daily closing basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jindal Worldwide recently experienced a sharp correction of nearly 38% after reaching a peak of ₹436 in February 2024. This pullback, however, has brought the stock to a critical technical level, where it has formed a double bottom pattern around the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) H/L band on the weekly chart, said the brokerage. The formation of a “double bottom" pattern often signals a trend reversal from bearish to bullish.

“The presence of bullish divergence in the RSI on the weekly timeframe, coupled with the solid support near the 200 DEMA H/L band, reinforces the likelihood of a positive momentum shift," it added.

Solid fundamentals in the textile sector Jindal Worldwide operates in the textile sector, producing denim, premium shirtings, and home textiles. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹6,423 crore. Its 52-week high and low stand at ₹436.95 and ₹267.75, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jindal Worldwide share price was trading in the green, up 0.39 per cent at ₹325.90 on Wednesday, November 27 at 11:10 am on the BSE.

Despite the optimism, the report advises caution. “Investors should maintain a stop-loss at ₹280 to mitigate risks," it advises. This approach ensures that traders can protect their investments if market conditions shift unexpectedly.