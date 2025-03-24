Stock to buy for short-term: Anand Rathi expects 19% upside in this PSU multibagger stock. Should you buy?

Stock to buy for short-term: Hindustan Copper share price has been in a corrective mode since September 2024, when the Indian stock market topped out. During this period, Hindustan Copper shares have declined from its peak of ₹350 to the ₹200 mark.

Hindustan Copper shares hit a 52-week low of ₹195.35 apiece on 3 March 2025, dropped 52% from its 52-week high of ₹415.60 apiece hit on 22 May 2024. However, the PSU stock saw a decent upmove after hitting the bottom.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi believes Hindustan Copper stock has the potential to rally nearly 19% in the short-term, based on technical analysis.

“We are now observing the formation of a higher top and higher bottom, signaling a potential trend reversal. Additionally, there has been a breakout from a major falling channel, supported by a breakout in the daily RSI,” Anand Rathi said in a note.

Stock Recommendation Anand Rathi advises traders to accumulate Hindustan Copper shares in the range of ₹236 – ₹230, with a stop loss at ₹213, targeting an upside of ₹273 in the coming months. The target price implies an upside potential of nearly 19% from Friday’s closing price. The timeframe for the trade is 1 - 3 months.

Hindustan Copper Stock Price Trend Hindustan Copper is a state-run vertically integrated copper producing company, engaged in processes right from copper mining to the final stage of converting copper into saleable products.

Hindustan Copper shares have gained just 3.3% in one month, and have declined 8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The PSU stock is down over 15% in three months and more than 30% in the past six months. Hindustan Copper share price has fallen 15% in one year.

However, in the long-term, Hindustan Copper stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 135% in two years and a staggering 900% in five years.

On Friday, Hindustan Copper shares ended 0.88% lower at ₹229.95 apiece on the BSE, with a market capitalisation of more than ₹22,236 crore.

