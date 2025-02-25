Stock to buy for short-term: Indian brokerage firm Anand Rathi Investment Services has picked healthcare sector stock, Narayana Hrudayalaya, as its stock pick for the month of February 2025 with a potential upside of 11.11 per cent.

According to the brokerage firm's stock report, Narayana Hrudayalaya's shares are trading higher despite a rough situation in the Indian stock markets. The shares closed lower today after touching its 52-week high levels in the intraday market session.

“That shows relative strength in the stock. Today the stock has broken out from consolidation,” said the brokerage firm, highlighting that on the technical front, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing a breakout along with a price action for the shares.

Narayana Hrudayalaya is a stock held by the insurance giant SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd and mutual funds like Axis Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, and DSP Mutual Fund.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Share Price Narayana Hrudayalaya shares closed 5.18 per cent higher at ₹1,464.50 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,392.35 at the previous market close.

Narayana shares have given stock market investors over 340 per cent return on their investment over the last five years and 5 per cent returns in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date basis, the company stocks are trading 11.55 per cent higher in 2025.

The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,514.80 today, Tuesday, February 25, before closing lower, while the 52-week level was at ₹1,087.80 on June 4, 2025, according to data collected from the BSE website.

The hospital stock's market capitalisation was at ₹29,928.64 after the stock markets closed on February 25.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Stock to Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited (NH): Buy in the range of ₹1,400 to 1,440; Target Price at ₹1,600; Stop Loss at ₹1,310.

“We advise traders to buy the stock in the range of 1400 - 1440 with a stop loss of 1310 for upside target of 1600,” said the analysts at Anand Rathi Investment Services in the stock report.