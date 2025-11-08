Stock to buy for short term: Anand Rathi sees 14% upside in this retail stock. Should you buy?

Stock to buy for short-term: Anand Rathi anticipates a 14% upside for Patel Retail over the next month. The brokerage has established a target price of ₹242 for the stock.

Patel Retail Limited launched its initial public offering (IPO) in August 2025, setting an issue price band of ₹255 per share and experiencing a listing at a premium close to ₹300 per share on its debut day.

Since the IPO launch, Patel Retail share price has decreased from its high, and as of early November 2025, it is trading around ₹216 per share on the NSE/BSE, reflecting about a 28% drop from the IPO listing price of ₹300.

Patel Retail Limited operates as a varied retail and food processing organization, maintaining a significant foothold in value retail supermarkets, food exports, and agri-processing.

In the first quarter of FY26, net profit increased by 13.07% to ₹6.92 crore, while sales grew by 2.86% compared to the previous year, reaching ₹182.45 crore. The operating profit margin rose from 7.6% to 8.3%.

The company recently inaugurated the 47th Patel's R Mart store in Kudus, Palghar, in October 2025, showcasing its ongoing expansion in the retail sector.

Overall, Patel Retail's shares are currently trading below their initial public offering debut, yet the company demonstrates consistent operational growth with continuous expansion, placing them on analysts' radars as a noteworthy investment in the retail and food processing industries.

Stock to buy for short term - Patel Retail Ltd Jigar Shantilal Patel of Anand Rathi said that Patel Retail has shown a positive technical setup as a bullish divergence is observed on the hourly chart. While the price has been forming lower lows, the MACD indicator has simultaneously formed higher lows, signaling a possible exhaustion in selling pressure. This divergence often indicates that downside momentum is weakening and a potential trend reversal could be on the cards.

“The stock is likely to witness a short-term rebound from the current levels. Hence, we recommend a buying opportunity in the zone of ₹215– ₹210, which offers a favourable risk–reward setup. The upside target is placed at ₹242, marking a potential breakout area if momentum sustains. On the downside, a stop-loss at ₹197.5 on a daily closing basis is advised to manage risk effectively. Sustained strength above ₹225 could further confirm the reversal and attract follow-up buying interest,” said Patel.

