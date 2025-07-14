Stock to buy for short-term: Anand Rathi sees big upside in THIS small-cap stock under ₹50

Stock to buy for short-term: Anand Rathi sees big upside in THIS small-cap stock under 50. The brokerage expects Sindhu Trade Links Ltd., which is up more than 5% in intraday trades on Monday, to gain close to 10% more. Check details. 

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated14 Jul 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Stock to buy for short-term: Anand Rathi sees upside for a small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50
Stock to buy for short-term: Anand Rathi sees upside for a small-cap stock under ₹50

Stock to buy for short-term: Anand Rathi sees big upside in THIS small-cap stock under 50. The brokerage expects Sindhu Trade Links Ltd., which is up more than 5% in intraday trades on Monday, to gain close to 10% more.

Small-cap stock under 50: Sindhu Trade Links share price movement

The Sindhu Trade Links share price that opened at 32.49 on the BSE on Monday was up 4% at the time of opening. The Sindhu Trade Links share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 33.41, which meant gains of 7% over the previous day's close. The Sindhu Trade Links share price was trading close to 32.80 levels. Thereafter, Anand Rathi Research expects more upside for the stock.

Also Read | 480% rally in one year! Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit

Small-cap stock under 50. Anand Rathi expects another 10% upside for Sindhu Trade Links.

The small-cap stock under 50, Sindhu Trade Links, remains the pick of the month for Anand Rathi Investment Services.

The analyst at Anand Rathi Investment Services, Jigar Shantilal Patel, has given a target price of 36 for Sindhu Trade Links share price. The time period specified by Anand Rathi Investment Services to achieve the said target price for Sindhu Trade Links share price, though, stood at 1 month; nevertheless, Sindhu Trade Links share price already is seeing sharp gains.

 

Also Read | Persistent Systems, R R Kabel to GHCL Textiles: 5 stocks to trade ex-dividend
Also Read | RVNL share price gains despite weak Indian markets on THIS order book update

As per Anand Rathi Investment Services, the technical setup indicates a bullish opportunity for Sindhu Trade Links share price.

Sindhu Trade Links, or SINDHUTRAD, has given a clean breakout above its yearly Camarilla pivot level around 29.80 and is currently sustaining above it. This breakout is technically significant, as it coincides with the VWAP higher band, offering strong support at current levels, as per Anand Rathi.

Also Read | HCL Tech Q1 LIVE: Share price dips ahead of earnings; all eyes on dividend

The confluence of these factors suggests bullish momentum is likely to continue. Therefore, Anand Rathi had advised going long in the 31-29 zone, with an upside target of 36. A stop-loss, however, should be placed below 27 on a daily closing basis to manage risk effectively, as per Anand Rathi.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock to buy for short-term: Anand Rathi sees big upside in THIS small-cap stock under ₹50
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.