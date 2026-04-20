Stock to buy for short term: Experts see 34% more upside in healthcare stock after a technical breakout. Should you buy?

Stock to buy for short term: Park Medi World shares have been on an uptrend in the ongoing calendar year. The healthcare stock has risen from around ₹150 to ₹225 per share, delivering around 50% returns to shareholders, who remained invested throughout CY26.

Following the Indian stock market rally on Monday, the healthcare stock surged to an intraday high of ₹228.99 per share. While climbing to this intraday high, Partk Medi World shares hit a new high after giving a technical breakout at ₹220 per share.

According to stock market experts, the healthcare stock may touch ₹250 after this breakout. They also predicted that it may rise to ₹300 per share, once it gives another breakout at ₹250 on a closing basis.

Breakout stock to buy for short term Expecting the healthcare stock to rise further, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said it has delivered a technical breakout at the ₹218 to ₹220 range, and it has been sustaining above this range since then.

So, we can expect Park Medi World shares to touch ₹250 in the near term, he added. “However, if the bull trend continues, the stock may try to touch the ₹300 per share levels, after giving another breakout at ₹250 per share on a closing basis,” he opined.

Park Medi World share price outlook Explaining about the company's fundamentals, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental equity analyst, said, “The healthcare stock has increased its bed capacity from 2,550 to 3,250 in the last three financial years. The healthcare company is aggressively expanding its CAPEX and has set a target of increasing its bed capacity to 5,250 in the next two financial years.”

While launching the public issue of the company in December 2025, the company's promoters had vowed to achieve a total bed capacity of 10,000 without providing a timeline.

The SEBI-registered expert said that Park Medi World hospitals are a big brand in North India and are known for their affordable healthcare services. So, the healthcare company's target audience is large, and hence, the CAPEX expansion in bed capacity is expected to translate into higher revenue, as the company operates with strong occupancy, lower competition, and lower capital costs.

“I am bullish on the company's CAPEX expansion plan as the company has been reporting a continuous rise in the revenue per bed despite operating at the lower CAPEX per bed model,” said Gorakshkar adding, “The 25-30 per cent rate hike in the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) is also beneficial for the healthcare company as it is on the panel of CGHS. ”