Stock to buy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has recommended this FMCG stock as his Women's Day Pick

Sumeet Bagadia stock recommendation: At a time where the markets are boggled by the US-Israel-Iran war with broader markets witnessing a sell-off, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has picked FMCG stock Colgate Palmolive (India) as its 'Women's Day Pick'.

Bagadia has cited a strong technical breakout and improving momentum indicators that signal potential upside in the coming months. He recommended buying Colgate around the 2,200 level, and up to 2,160, with a target of 2,420 and 2,530 in the medium term.

Advertisement

It is currently around 20% away from its 52-week high of ₹2,745.95, hit in May 2025. However, it had touched its 52-week low of ₹2,030.75 in January 2026.

The stock ended 0.34% at ₹2,203.50 on Friday, March 7.

Women's Day Pick by Sumeet Bagadia Buy Colgate Palmolive at 2,200 and up to 2,160 for the target of 2,420 and 2,530. According to the brokerage’s research note, the stock has recently delivered a decisive breakout from a key chart formation, suggesting a shift in momentum in favour of the bulls. Analysts believe the development could open the door for further gains in the medium to long term as the stock continues to trade above important technical support levels.

The brokerage highlighted that the stock has moved past a falling wedge pattern on the weekly chart and subsequently retested the breakout zone, reinforcing confidence in the sustainability of the move.

Advertisement

“The stock recently posted a fresh breakout from a falling wedge pattern on the weekly chart around the 2180 level and successfully retested the breakout level during the current week,” he said.

Moreover, Bagadia noted that the breakout was supported by strong trading volumes, indicating healthy buying interest among investors. The firm said the stock is currently trading above key moving averages, including the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, which typically signals strength in the underlying trend.

The brokerage further pointed out that momentum indicators are also supportive of the bullish outlook. It explained that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained above the midpoint level of 50, which generally indicates sustained upward momentum and improving investor sentiment toward the stock.

Advertisement

Choice Broking said investors may consider accumulating the stock around the ₹2,200 level and up to ₹2,160, where an important technical support level is placed.

“Based on the above technical setup, investors can consider accumulating the stock around 2200 levels up to 2160 levels, where its key 100-DMA support is placed.”

Choice Broking added that if the bullish momentum sustains, the stock has the potential to move toward ₹2,420 and ₹2,530 levels over the medium to long term, supported by the improving technical setup and sustained buying interest in the counter.

Colgate-Palmolive India, a leading player in the country’s oral care market, remains a widely tracked FMCG stock because of its strong brand presence, stable earnings profile and consistent demand. According to Choice Broking, the current technical setup positions the stock well for a potential upward move in the coming months if broader market conditions remain supportive.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.