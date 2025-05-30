Stock to buy for short-term: This multibagger small-cap stock is Axis Securities’ momentum pick. Do you own?

Stock to buy for short-term: Strides Pharma Science share price was volatile on Friday amid weakness in the broader Indian stock market. Strides Pharma Science shares opened higher and gained as much as 1.49% to reach an intraday high of ₹793.50 apiece on the BSE. The smallcap stock, however, succumbed to selling pressure and was trading lower, hitting an intraday low of ₹773.00 apiece, falling 1.12%.

Brokerage firm Axis Securities has picked Strides Pharma Science shares as its momentum stock pick as it believes the small-cap has the potential to see an upside of over 18% in the short-term.

Stock to buy for short-term Axis Securities recommends a ‘Buy’ call on Strides Pharma Science shares, with a target price of ₹887-925, representing an upside potential of 18% from previous closing price. The buying range for Strides Pharma Science stock is ₹760-745. It maintains ‘Buy’ with a trend reversal level at ₹685.

“Strides Pharma Science share price has delivered a decisive breakout above the falling channel at ₹750 on the weekly chart, marked by a strong bullish candle and a surge in volumes, underscoring robust market participation and confirming the start of a medium-term uptrend,” Axis Securities said in a note.

Additionally, Strides Pharma Science stock price has crossed above the weekly upper Bollinger Band, generating a technical buy signal and adding further conviction to the breakout, it added.

The weekly RSI is trending higher, holding above its 50 mark and reference line, signalling strengthening momentum. A breakout above the RSI’s downward-sloping trendline further reinforces the bullish setup, according to the brokerage firm.

With this setup, it believes Strides Pharma Science shares appear well-poised to extend its upward move, with near-term upside targets at ₹887 and 925. The timeframe for the trade is 3-4 weeks.

Strides Pharma Science Share Price Performance Strides Pharma Science share price has rallied 19% in one month and 25% in three months. The small-cap stock is up 10% YTD and jumped 94% in the past one year. Strides Pharma Science shares have delivered multibagger returns of 354% in two years and 310% in five years.

At 10:45 AM, Strides Pharma Science share price was trading 0.36% lower at ₹779.00 apiece on the BSE.