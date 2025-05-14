Stock to buy for short-term: Zee share price extends rally to sixth session. More upside ahead?

Stock to buy for short-term: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) share price gained nearly 2% on Wednesday, extending its rally for the sixth consecutive session, amid heavy buying interest. Zee shares rose as much as 1.98% to ₹125.60 apiece on the BSE.

Zee share price has jumped more than 18% in the past six consecutive trading sessions. On Tuesday alone, Zee shares spiked 5.12% after a favourable ruling by Arbitral Tribunal in Siti Networks loan case.

On the technical front, analysts believe Zee share price is on the cusp of a decent rally in the short-term. Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has recommended Zee as a stock to buy for short-term.

Stock to buy Zee share price is nearing a critical technical juncture, supported by a strong confluence of time and price factors, Anand Rathi said.

“Zee stock price aligns with a 434-day cycle and is trading near the key Gann level of 432 (144 × 3), indicating a potential time / price squareout. A bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern has recently formed on the daily chart, with a successful neckline breakout followed by a retest, adding reliability to the setup,” said the brokerage house.

Based on this setup, Anand Rathi analysts recommend a long position in Zee shares in the ₹117 – ₹121 zone, with an upside target of ₹146. A stop-loss should be maintained below ₹105 on a daily closing basis to manage risk effectively.

The timeframe for the trade is three months, and the Zee share price target of ₹146 implies an upside potential of nearly 19% from Tuesday’s closing price.

At 10:30 AM, Zee share price was trading 1.14% higher at ₹124.55 apiece on the BSE.