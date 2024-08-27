Stock to buy: Gujarat Ambuja Exports shares see technical breakout, poised for up to 25% upside, says Anand Rathi

  • Stock to buy: Gujarat Ambuja Exports stock broke above a bearish trendline that had constrained its movement for the past 4-5 months, and notably, it has sustained this breakout. This suggests a fundamental shift in market sentiment towards the stock, Anand Rathi said.

Ankit Gohel
Published27 Aug 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Trade Now
Stock to buy: Gujarat Ambuja Exports shares see technical breakout, poised for up to 25% upside, says Anand Rathi
Stock to buy: Gujarat Ambuja Exports shares see technical breakout, poised for up to 25% upside, says Anand Rathi(Stock to buy)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price jumped over 9% on Tuesday led by heavy buying momentum in the stock and increased volumes. Gujarat Ambuja Exports shares rallied as much as 9.61% to 148.20 apiece on the BSE.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports shares saw heightened trading volumes as around 1 crore shares changed hands on Tuesday as against one week average volume of 13 lakh shares.

In the past one month, Gujarat Ambuja Exports stock has given a minor 2% return, while it has fallen over 20% year-to-date (YTD). Gujarat Ambuja Exports shares rose over 15% in the past one month.

Also Read | ICICI Securities cuts CDSL rating to ’reduce’ over high valuations

However, on the technical front, analysts believe Gujarat Ambuja Exports shares have sustained an upside breakout above its bearish trendline and the sentiment on the stock has shifted.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Share Technical Outlook

Over the past year, Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price has established a robust support level within the range of 130-132, undergoing multiple tests that have demonstrated its resilience in the face of downward pressure.

“Recently, there has been a significant development as Gujarat Ambuja Exports stock broke above a bearish trendline that had constrained its movement for the past 4-5 months, and notably, it has sustained this breakout. This suggests a fundamental shift in market sentiment towards the stock,” said brokerage firm Anand Rathi.

Also Read | NLC India shares jump over 4%; analysts expect up to 36% upside. Here’s why

On the indicator front, the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has surpassed its own bearish trendline, signaling bullish momentum in the short to medium term.

Considering these technical indicators, Anand Rathi advises traders and investors to initiate long positions in Gujarat Ambuja Exports shares within the range of 137-142. It has set an upside target of 174 apiece, implying an upside potential of 25%.

To manage risk, the brokerage firm recommends placing a stop-loss order near 122 on a daily closing basis, aiming to protect against adverse movements in the market.

At 1:30 pm, Gujarat Ambuja Exports shares were trading 8.32% higher at 146.45 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹11,366 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
₹1,079 Cr

2 of 14Read Full Story
Rs 834.68 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
₹10.20 Cr

4 of 14Read Full Story
5

5 of 14Read Full Story
4-7%

6 of 14Read Full Story
₹7,500 Cr

7 of 14Read Full Story
$170 B

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹13.05 L

9 of 14Read Full Story
$15.5 B

10 of 14Read Full Story
₹220 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
2.07 M bpd

12 of 14Read Full Story
9

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹485 Cr

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 01:32 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock to buy: Gujarat Ambuja Exports shares see technical breakout, poised for up to 25% upside, says Anand Rathi

Most Active Stocks

ICICI Bank

1,229.35
01:33 PM | 27 AUG 2024
16.45 (1.36%)

Tata Power

427.85
01:33 PM | 27 AUG 2024
5.4 (1.28%)

GAIL India

236.60
01:33 PM | 27 AUG 2024
1.35 (0.57%)

Tata Steel

155.30
01:33 PM | 27 AUG 2024
-0.35 (-0.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CESC

206.80
01:24 PM | 27 AUG 2024
18.25 (9.68%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

100.65
01:24 PM | 27 AUG 2024
8.15 (8.81%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

146.10
01:23 PM | 27 AUG 2024
10.9 (8.06%)

Kfin Technologies

1,075.80
01:23 PM | 27 AUG 2024
66.6 (6.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,059.00992.00
    Chennai
    73,195.00-157.00
    Delhi
    74,203.001,422.00
    Kolkata
    73,483.00131.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue