Here are 2 top stock picks by HDFC Securities over the next two quarters

NRB Bearings: HDFC Securities has initiated coverage on the auto ancillary stock. NRB is gearing up for the ‘next normal’ as new product lines and industry dynamics get redefined. It focuses on component categories that could contribute more to vehicle costs as these provide higher margins, on components which are not likely not be replaced with the advent of electric vehicle (EV) and new products for EV, and plans to expand its portfolio to serve adjacent industries, it said.