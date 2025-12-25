Stock to buy: Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia recommends this Reliance Group stock as his Christmas Pick 2025

Stock to buy: Jio Financial Services (JFL), which was carved out of Reliance Industries in 2023, has been named "Christmas Pick 2025" by Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking. The brokerage is banking on a technical turnaround for the financial services major even as the NBFC stock has largely stayed range-bound over the past year.

On Wednesday, shares of Jio Financial Services ended marginally higher, rising 0.05% to close at ₹298.85 on the BSE, compared with its previous close of ₹298.70. The stock has remained subdued for most of the year and is down nearly 2% in 2025 so far.

The scrip has lost 0.6% in the past six month and 2.5% in three months. The stock is currently 12% way from its peak of ₹338.45, hit in August 2025. However, it has rallied over 50% from its 52-week low of ₹198.60, hit in March 2025.

Amid the festive holiday mood and a relatively quiet broader market, technical analysts continue to flag selective stock-specific opportunities for traders and short- to medium-term investors. One such pick this Christmas comes from market expert Sumeet Bagadia, who has turned constructive on Jio Financial Services based on improving technical structure and accumulation patterns.

Sumeet Bagadia’s Christmas stock recommendation: Buy Jio Fin at ₹ 300.50 and up to ₹ 285 | Target Price: ₹ 335-350 Bagadia has recommended a buy on Jio Financial Services at ₹300.50, with additional accumulation advised on dips up to ₹285. He has set a target price range of ₹335–350 for the stock, while identifying ₹285 as an important support level.

Explaining the rationale behind the call, Bagadia noted that the stock has displayed notable strength after spending time consolidating within a defined range. “Jio Financial Services has shown notable strength after consolidating within a defined range and forming a solid base, indicating steady accumulation and improving demand at lower levels,” he said.

Currently trading around ₹300.5, the stock is forming a Flag and Pole pattern on the weekly chart, a formation that typically signals trend continuation. According to Bagadia, this pattern suggests the potential for an upside breakout once the consolidation phase concludes. On the daily chart, the stock is trading close to its immediate previous swing high, and a decisive breakout above this zone could trigger fresh upward momentum, opening the path towards the ₹335–350 target range over the medium to long term.

On the downside, support is placed near ₹285, where consistent accumulation has been observed. The stock is also taking strong support near the 100-week EMA, while a recent 50 EMA crossover from downside to upside further reinforces the underlying strength and stability of the prevailing trend.

Momentum indicators are also aligned with this constructive outlook. The RSI is currently around 46, indicating consolidation at neutral levels and leaving adequate room for further upside. Based on this technical setup, Bagadia believes that a buying strategy can be considered at the current market price of ₹300.5, with additions recommended on declines towards ₹285.

Highlighting the risk parameters, he added, “A breach below ₹275 would act as a key warning level, temporarily challenging the positive setup and warranting a cautious approach.”

Overall, the recommendation reflects a technically driven, risk-defined strategy, with clear entry levels, upside targets, and downside thresholds, making it suitable for traders looking to capitalise on a potential continuation move in Jio Financial Services.