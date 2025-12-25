Stock to buy: Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia recommends this Reliance Group stock as his Christmas Pick 2025

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking recommends buying Reliance Group stock Jio Financial Services at 300.50, with a target price of 335-350. The stock shows potential for an upside breakout after consolidation and has strong support at 285, while caution is advised below 275.

Pranati Deva
Published25 Dec 2025, 08:31 AM IST
Stock to buy in short term: Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia recommends Jio Financial as his Christmas Pick 2025
Stock to buy in short term: Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia recommends Jio Financial as his Christmas Pick 2025

Stock to buy: Jio Financial Services (JFL), which was carved out of Reliance Industries in 2023, has been named "Christmas Pick 2025" by Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking. The brokerage is banking on a technical turnaround for the financial services major even as the NBFC stock has largely stayed range-bound over the past year.

On Wednesday, shares of Jio Financial Services ended marginally higher, rising 0.05% to close at 298.85 on the BSE, compared with its previous close of 298.70. The stock has remained subdued for most of the year and is down nearly 2% in 2025 so far.

The scrip has lost 0.6% in the past six month and 2.5% in three months. The stock is currently 12% way from its peak of 338.45, hit in August 2025. However, it has rallied over 50% from its 52-week low of 198.60, hit in March 2025.

Also Read | Buying these stocks this Christmas could deliver a happy new year rally

Amid the festive holiday mood and a relatively quiet broader market, technical analysts continue to flag selective stock-specific opportunities for traders and short- to medium-term investors. One such pick this Christmas comes from market expert Sumeet Bagadia, who has turned constructive on Jio Financial Services based on improving technical structure and accumulation patterns.

Sumeet Bagadia’s Christmas stock recommendation:

Buy Jio Fin at 300.50 and up to 285 | Target Price: 335-350

Bagadia has recommended a buy on Jio Financial Services at 300.50, with additional accumulation advised on dips up to 285. He has set a target price range of 335–350 for the stock, while identifying 285 as an important support level.

Explaining the rationale behind the call, Bagadia noted that the stock has displayed notable strength after spending time consolidating within a defined range. “Jio Financial Services has shown notable strength after consolidating within a defined range and forming a solid base, indicating steady accumulation and improving demand at lower levels,” he said.

Currently trading around 300.5, the stock is forming a Flag and Pole pattern on the weekly chart, a formation that typically signals trend continuation. According to Bagadia, this pattern suggests the potential for an upside breakout once the consolidation phase concludes. On the daily chart, the stock is trading close to its immediate previous swing high, and a decisive breakout above this zone could trigger fresh upward momentum, opening the path towards the 335–350 target range over the medium to long term.

On the downside, support is placed near 285, where consistent accumulation has been observed. The stock is also taking strong support near the 100-week EMA, while a recent 50 EMA crossover from downside to upside further reinforces the underlying strength and stability of the prevailing trend.

Also Read | Dhara Rail Projects IPO opens: Check GMP, subscription status before

Momentum indicators are also aligned with this constructive outlook. The RSI is currently around 46, indicating consolidation at neutral levels and leaving adequate room for further upside. Based on this technical setup, Bagadia believes that a buying strategy can be considered at the current market price of 300.5, with additions recommended on declines towards 285.

Highlighting the risk parameters, he added, “A breach below 275 would act as a key warning level, temporarily challenging the positive setup and warranting a cautious approach.”

Overall, the recommendation reflects a technically driven, risk-defined strategy, with clear entry levels, upside targets, and downside thresholds, making it suitable for traders looking to capitalise on a potential continuation move in Jio Financial Services.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellIndian Stock MarketJio Financial Services
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock to buy: Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia recommends this Reliance Group stock as his Christmas Pick 2025
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.