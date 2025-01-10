Manish Goel recommends three multi-bagger stocks for long term
Indian stock market: Way forward
Indian stock markets are currently under pressure, primarily due to significant selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Over the past three months, FIIs have sold Indian equities worth approximately ₹1.75 trillion. However, most of this selling has been offset by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), limiting the net impact compared to previous years.