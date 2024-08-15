Stock to buy: Master Capital Services recommends these two small-cap stocks as their Independence Day Pick

Independence Day stocks: Numerous factors have combined in the market since the previous Independence Day, and the Nifty 50's remarkable 24.23% return might be compared to the rising flagpole of our country. Even if there has been consolidation in recent sessions, the market's general favourable structure indicates that new milestones are likely to come with a little more patience.

The broader markethas surpassed the benchmark indices, creating new benchmarks. Platinum Industries Ltd and Suyog Telematics Ltd are the two small-cap stocks that brokerage Master Capital Services Ltd. has selected as their Independence Day Picks for the 78th Independence Day of 2024, which marks 77 years of independence since 1947.

Independence Day stocks Platinum Industries Ltd In just a year, Platinum Industries share price has shot up by almost 100%, providing investors with multibagger returns. The firm recorded consolidated revenue of ₹102.66 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2024 (Q1FY25), a notable 66% rise from ₹61.92 crore in Q1 FY2024.

This accomplishment highlights the best sales performance in the company's history in addition to being the first time it has crossed the ₹100 crore threshold in a quarter. A 27% increase in domestic sales and a 40% increase in export sales drove the growth, highlighting their strong export capabilities and overall strong market performance.

According to Master Capital Services, Platinum Industries is set for strong growth in the specialty chemicals sector with its focus on lead-free products and PVC pipes, positioning itself to benefit from India’s 2026 lead ban. With a robust R&D strategy and planned facility expansions, the stock is rated a buy at a 30x P/E FY25E, target of ₹401.7

On Wednesday's session, Platinum Industries share price closed 5.05% lower at ₹340.15 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read | Sumeet Bagadia recommends this largecap stock as his Independence Day Pick

Suyog Telematics Ltd In a similar vein, Suyog Telematics is a multibagger stock that has increased by over 146% over the past year. Serving the mobile telecom industry as a provider of telecommunication products and services is Suyog Telematics' line of operation. In accordance with the various specifications provided by the customers, the company offers a variety of telecommunication equipment, including fiber cable, diesel generators, earth strips, earth strips, cables for transmission of electricity, and galvanized poles.

The brokerage believes that with BSNL’s revival and future 6G rollout driving demand for 600,000 new towers, the company is well-positioned for growth. With an FY26E estimate, Valuing the company at 22x P/E on an FY26 basis the target price is ₹1,857.

On Wednesday's session, Suyog Telematics share price closed 1.10% higher at ₹1,470.90 apiece on the BSE.