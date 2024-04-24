Stock to buy: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is Anand Rathi’s pick of the month; here’s why
Stock to buy: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have given multibagger returns over more than 204% in one year and over 1,072% in three years.
Mazagon Dock share price gained over 3% on Wednesday, extending gains for the second session amid strong buying interest.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message