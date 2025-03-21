Domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on recently-listed Waaree Energies with a 'buy' recommendation as it sees a strong runway for the company, led by its long-term strategy of becoming a new energy player, increasing capacity and strategic integration.

The brokerage has a target price of ₹2,805 apiece on the stock, signalling a 25% upside from the last closing price of ₹2250.55.

Waaree pivoting for exponential growth Waaree is prudently executing a long-term strategy of not just focusing on solar energy but on becoming a horizontally and vertically integrated New Energy play. The company has forayed into the production of green hydrogen, electrolysers, advanced li-ion cells, inverters, and BESS. With this, it is pivoting itself for exponential growth across the nascent, but multi-decadal renewable energy and green hydrogen opportunity, said the brokerage, adding it shall enable the company to achieve the targeted 20% sustainable EBITDA margin.

Nuvama likened Indian New Energy’s current early life-cycle stage to the Y2K-like technology (IT) opportunity of the 1990s. "We feel India’s solar sector is on the cusp of a mammoth J-curve breakout, which shall usher in an even larger green hydrogen prospect, and eventually pave the way for India to emerge as a global behemoth in green ammonia (G NH3)," said the brokerage.

Backward integration to fuel 54% CAGR in EBITDA Furthermore, Nuvama estimates EBITDA shall compound annually at 54% over FY24–27E driven by Waaree’s module/cell/wafer capacity expansion to 21GW/11GW/6GW by FY27E; backward integration for superior realisations; and solar module capacity utilisation ramp-up from 44% in FY24 to 52% utilisation on expanded module capacity by FY27E.

"We reckon Waaree’s EBITDA margin shall surge to 23% by FY27E driven by government support through ALMM, DCR mandates. We expect margins to peak at 24% by FY28E as competition rises," the brokerage said.

Much like the IT sector’s valuation trend during Y2K, Waaree’s high 24x FY25E EV/EBITDA factors in explosive growth with a subsequent earnings catch-up. Based on our projections of a 54% EBITDA CAGR, strong cash flow, a robust balance sheet and a RoE of 30%-plus, we reckon EV/EBITDA will correct to a reasonable 11x FY27E, it added.

Key risks Nuvama said new industries raise imponderable risks like eventual import tariff cuts, technological upgrades and potential modules overcapacity. The brokerage's base case long-term CAGR of 17% over FY24–45E yields a target price of ₹2,805 per share. However, a much higher 20% CAGR inflates the target to ₹3,844/share.