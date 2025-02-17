Markets
Stocks to buy on 17 February: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today
Summary
- Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj has three stock recommendations for 17 February
On Friday, 14 February, the Indian stock market experienced a bearish trend throughout the day, with initial bullish attempts quickly fading as bears took control despite recovery in the latter half of the session.
