Stock to buy or sell: PTC Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In one year, PTC Industries' share price has risen around 115 per cent, whereas, in the last five years, PTC Industries share price has ascended more than 350 per cent. However, stock market experts are still bullish on this multibagger Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock. They believe that PTC Industries shares are portfolio stock, and one can keep this stock for the medium to long term as its order book is complete for the next two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Triggers PTC Industries share price Advising PTC Industries shareholders to hold the scrip for more gains, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, “PTC Industries shares are one of those portfolio stocks that one can keep for medium to long term. The company has its order book full for the next two years."

"Its business and revenue have been in good share in the past few quarters, which augurs well for the stock market investment. The recent downside in the stock can be attributed to profit-booking, as the stock has increased a lot in recent years. However, I would maintain that any dip in the stock should be seen as a buying opportunity by medium to long-term investors," Avinash Gorakshkar said, adding PTC Industries' share is unsuitable for intraday trading.

PTC Industries share price target Expecting more upside on this multibagger stock, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, "PTC Industries share price is looking bullish on a technical chart. PTC Industries shareholders can hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss of ₹13,900 for the near-term target of ₹15,500 per share. Fresh investors can buy the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at ₹13,900. They can keep accumulating on every big dip until the multibagger stock is sustaining above ₹13,900 mark."