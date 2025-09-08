Stock to buy: Samvardhana Motherson shares rally over 4%; analysts predict more upside ahead

Stock to buy: Samvardhana Motherson share price rose more than 4 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday (September 8). Samvardhana Motherson International shares opened at ₹97.11 against their previous close of ₹94.60 and rose over 4 per cent to an intraday high of ₹98.70. Around 11:25 am, the auto components stock traded 4.12 per cent up at ₹98.50, looking set to extend gains to the second consecutive session.
Samvardhana Motherson shares have remained under pressure over the past year, slipping more than 21 per cent.
On a year-to-date basis too, the stock has lost over 5 per cent. It touched a 52-week low of ₹71.57 on April 7, 2025, after scaling a 52-week high of ₹144.74 on September 27, 2024.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.