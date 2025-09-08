Stock to buy: Samvardhana Motherson shares rally over 4%; analysts predict more upside ahead

Samvardhana Motherson shares have remained under pressure over the past year, slipping more than 21 per cent. On a year-to-date basis too, the stock has lost over 5 per cent. It touched a 52-week low of 71.57 on April 7, 2025, after scaling a 52-week high of 144.74 on September 27, 2024.

Nishant Kumar
Updated8 Sep 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Stock to buy: Samvardhana Motherson share price rose more than 4 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday (September 8).
Stock to buy: Samvardhana Motherson share price rose more than 4 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday (September 8). (Agencies)

Stock to buy: Samvardhana Motherson share price rose more than 4 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday (September 8). Samvardhana Motherson International shares opened at 97.11 against their previous close of 94.60 and rose over 4 per cent to an intraday high of 98.70. Around 11:25 am, the auto components stock traded 4.12 per cent up at 98.50, looking set to extend gains to the second consecutive session.

Samvardhana Motherson International share price trend

Samvardhana Motherson shares have remained under pressure over the past year, slipping more than 21 per cent.

On a year-to-date basis too, the stock has lost over 5 per cent. It touched a 52-week low of 71.57 on April 7, 2025, after scaling a 52-week high of 144.74 on September 27, 2024.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Stocks To BuySamvardhana Motherson InternationalStock MarketIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock to buy: Samvardhana Motherson shares rally over 4%; analysts predict more upside ahead
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.