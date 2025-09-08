Stock to buy: Samvardhana Motherson shares rally over 4%; analysts predict more upside ahead

Stock to buy: Samvardhana Motherson share price rose more than 4 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday (September 8). Samvardhana Motherson International shares opened at ₹97.11 against their previous close of ₹94.60 and rose over 4 per cent to an intraday high of ₹98.70. Around 11:25 am, the auto components stock traded 4.12 per cent up at ₹98.50, looking set to extend gains to the second consecutive session.