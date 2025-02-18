Stock to buy and sell for 18 February: Raja Venkatraman recommends these three stocks
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 18 February.
Stock market today: A recap
Indian stock markets saw bearish sentiment prevail, as previously highlighted, play out at the open on February 17, with selling pressure at lower levels dragging prices down, reinforcing the market’s fragile trend. However, broader indices snapped an eight-day losing streak, closing marginally higher after a volatile session.