Yes Bank Q3 results: Yes Bank announced its October to December quarter results on Saturday, January 25, reporting a 164.5 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹612.27 crore from ₹231.46 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, grew by 10.2 per cent year-on-year at ₹2,224 crore.

Yes Bank Q3 results The private sector lender's interest income was ₹7,829.13 crore, a 12 per cent year-on-year increase. The interest expenses stood at ₹5,605.62 crore, a 12.8 per cent increase from ₹4,967.96 crore in the same period the previous year.

Yes Bank's operating expenses rose 13.2 per cent year-on-year, while the bank’s cost-to-income ratio improved for the second consecutive quarter, declining to 71.1 per cent from 73.1 per cent in Q3FY24 and 73.0 per cent in Q2FY25.

In terms of asset quality, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio fell 1.6 per cent year-on-year in the October to December quarter from 2 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

The net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio dipped to 0.5 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal from 0.9 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Yes Bank's current and savings account (CASA) ratio rose to 33.1 per cent in the October to December quarter of the current fiscal year from 29.7 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Yes Bank Q3 Results: Should you buy, sell, or hold the stock? According to experts, Yes Bank's performance for the October to December quarter has been strong, with the net profit growth of 164%.

“This growth was primarily driven by gains from investment income and a reduction in provisions. The net interest margin remained stable at 2.4% due to increased pricing, a shift in the loan mix, and a decline in RIDF deposits,” said Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst, StoxBox.

In terms of future outlook, there may be some improvement in margins in FY26; however, management's comments regarding margins has to be closely monitored, according to Pandya, “we will closely watch the margins and asset quality,” he added.

Regarding the other metrics, "the non-performing assets (NPA) ratio has stabilized, and credit-deposit growth is in line with industry standards. Additionally, there has been a notable improvement in return ratios, with the return on assets (ROA) expanding to 0.6% from 0.2% in Q3FY24, indicating strong operational profitability, Pandya said.

Technical view According to D-Street experts, the private lender has delivered strong Q3 results in 2025.