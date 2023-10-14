Small-cap stock at new high after Q2 results. Axis Securities sees more upside

Stock to buy: Small-cap stock at new high after Q2 results 2023. Axis Securities sees more upside
Stock to buy: Small-cap stock hit new life-time high of ₹249.40 per share on NSE after announcement of Q2 results 2023
Stock to buy: Despite sell off in key benchmark indices, small-cap stock JTL Industries shares managed to climb to its new peak of ₹249.40 apiece on NSE during Friday deals. The small-cap stock was able to do that despite missing market estimates in its Q2 results 2023 declared on Thursday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started