Stock recommendations for 26 September from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 5 min read 26 Sept 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 26 September. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Thursday, the Indian equity markets extended their losing streak for a fifth consecutive session, with both benchmark indices closing deep in the red. Nifty 50 declined 166.05 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 24,890.85, while Sensex lost 555.95 points, or 0.68%, closing at 81,159.68.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story