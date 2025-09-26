Stock recommendations for 26 September from MarketSmith India

Technically, Bank Nifty is nearing a critical zone. Resistance is placed at 55,500–55,700, where a sustained breakout could open the way toward 56,600 and 57,200. On the downside, support is positioned at 54,800–54,900, with a breakdown threatening accelerated declines. Between these levels, range-bound consolidation cannot be ruled out as the market digests recent weakness. Until a directional breakout occurs, tactical strategies such as fading extremes within the band, coupled with disciplined risk management, remain advisable. Market sentiment is likely to stay cautious, reactive to data and sector cues.